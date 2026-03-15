First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 25,715 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the February 12th total of 20,440 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,383 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,383 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 86.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,176,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

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First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of QABA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,026. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.81.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

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