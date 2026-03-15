Polyrizon Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLRZ) Short Interest Down 21.8% in February

Polyrizon Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLRZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 42,068 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the February 12th total of 53,763 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,456 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,456 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polyrizon

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Polyrizon stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polyrizon Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLRZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Polyrizon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Polyrizon in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Polyrizon has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Polyrizon Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of PLRZ traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. 47,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,099. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. Polyrizon has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $2,235.00.

About Polyrizon

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Polyrizon Ltd. is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays. Polyrizon Ltd. is based in Raanana, Israel.

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