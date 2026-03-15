The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) Short Interest Update

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 185,608 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 12th total of 240,006 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,961 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,961 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTUM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Defiance Quantum ETF by 88.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in Defiance Quantum ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 1,016.1% during the 3rd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

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Defiance Quantum ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ QTUM traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $109.37. The company had a trading volume of 339,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,130. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average is $110.52. Defiance Quantum ETF has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $121.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Defiance Quantum ETF Announces Dividend

Defiance Quantum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.4452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.

(Get Free Report)

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

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