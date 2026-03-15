K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II (NASDAQ:KFII) Short Interest Down 22.1% in February

K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II (NASDAQ:KFII – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 764 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the February 12th total of 981 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,655 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,655 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II
Hedge Funds Weigh In On K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II
K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II Trading Up 0.1%
NASDAQ:KFII traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. 68,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,150. K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.
K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II Company Profile
K&F Growth Acquisition Corp. II is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that completed its initial public offering in late 2021. As a blank-check vehicle, the company was formed for the purpose of identifying and consummating a business combination with one or more operating businesses, thereby taking a target company public. It holds the proceeds of its IPO in a trust account pending the completion of a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization or similar business combination.
The sponsor of K&F Growth Acquisition Corp.
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