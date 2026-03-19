Wrapped HYPE Price Reaches $39.75 (WHYPE)

Wrapped HYPE (WHYPE) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Wrapped HYPE has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped HYPE has a market capitalization of $294.15 million and approximately $187.33 million worth of Wrapped HYPE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped HYPE token can now be purchased for approximately $39.75 or 0.00056590 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,250.32 or 1.00007413 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,941.38 or 0.99754282 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped HYPE Token Profile

Wrapped HYPE’s total supply is 7,399,581 tokens. The official website for Wrapped HYPE is hyperliquid.xyz. Wrapped HYPE’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx.

Wrapped HYPE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HYPE (WHYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the HyperEVM platform. Wrapped HYPE has a current supply of 7,286,849.46584006. The last known price of Wrapped HYPE is 41.13247239 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $167,451,431.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HYPE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HYPE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HYPE using one of the exchanges listed above.

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