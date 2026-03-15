SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Short Interest Down 21.2% in February

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 616,003 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 12th total of 781,872 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,740 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 80,740 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Team Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000.

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SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XPH traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.25. 27,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,510. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70.

About SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

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