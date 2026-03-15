Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 114,370 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the February 12th total of 90,183 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,499 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 99,499 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOV traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $204.56. 54,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,643. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.60. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $159.99 and a 52 week high of $215.48. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89.

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Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 56,052 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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