Promising Solar Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 15th

Nextpower, First Solar, Enphase Energy, T1 Energy, and Sunrun are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is the solar energy sector—this includes manufacturers of solar panels and components, project developers and installers, equipment suppliers, and renewable-energy service firms (including solar-focused funds and yieldcos). Buying solar stocks gives investors exposure to the growth of solar power but also exposes them to industry-specific risks such as changes in government policy and incentives, technological shifts, supply-chain and commodity price volatility, and project development cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

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Nextpower (NXT)

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

T1 Energy (TE)

T1 Energy Inc. is an energy solutions provider building an integrated supply chain for solar and batteries. T1 Energy Inc. , formerly known as FREYR Battery, is based in NEW YORK.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TE

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

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