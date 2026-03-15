Intech S&P Small-Mid Cap Diversified Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:SMDX) Short Interest Update

Intech S&P Small-Mid Cap Diversified Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:SMDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,444 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the February 12th total of 1,887 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 147 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 147 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Intech S&P Small-Mid Cap Diversified Alpha ETF Trading Down 0.0%

SMDX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.25. 48 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238. Intech S&P Small-Mid Cap Diversified Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21.

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The Intech S&P Small-Mid Cap Diversified Alpha ETF (SMDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US small- to mid-cap companies found in the S&P 1000 Index. It utilizes volatility, correlation, profitability, and valuations to identify and select stocks. SMDX was launched on Feb 27, 2025 and is issued by Tidal.

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