Head-To-Head Review: Bloomia (NASDAQ:TULP) versus Everest Consolidator Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MNTN)

Everest Consolidator Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MNTN – Get Free Report) and Bloomia (NASDAQ:TULP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Everest Consolidator Acquisition and Bloomia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Consolidator Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bloomia 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloomia has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

72.9% of Everest Consolidator Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Bloomia shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.3% of Everest Consolidator Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Bloomia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Everest Consolidator Acquisition and Bloomia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Consolidator Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Bloomia -7.65% -28.26% -3.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everest Consolidator Acquisition and Bloomia”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Consolidator Acquisition $290.09 million 2.44 -$114.50 million ($1.55) -6.17 Bloomia $48.58 million 0.14 -$5.74 million ($2.07) -1.91

Bloomia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everest Consolidator Acquisition. Everest Consolidator Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bloomia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Everest Consolidator Acquisition beats Bloomia on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

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Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to a effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Bloomia

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Lendway, Inc. operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

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