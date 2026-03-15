Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF) Short Interest Update

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 225 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the February 12th total of 283 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Price Performance

Shares of Guru Favorite Stocks ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 690. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 million, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.06. Guru Favorite Stocks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15.

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Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0752 dividend. This represents a yield of 21.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Guru Favorite Stocks ETF

About Guru Favorite Stocks ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guru Favorite Stocks ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Guru Favorite Stocks ETF ( NASDAQ:GFGF Free Report ) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.20% of Guru Favorite Stocks ETF worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Guru Favorite Stocks Fund (GFGF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US-listed companies that are favored by prominent long-term investors. GFGF was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

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