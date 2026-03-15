HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ) Short Interest Update

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 104,188 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 12th total of 130,280 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.2 days.

HUB Cyber Security Price Performance

HUB Cyber Security stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,282. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. HUB Cyber Security has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

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HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

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