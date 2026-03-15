AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Update

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,310,666 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the February 12th total of 2,915,804 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,362 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,362 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE AGCO traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.39. 555,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,543. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.32 and its 200-day moving average is $112.77. AGCO has a 1 year low of $73.79 and a 1 year high of $143.78.

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AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.32. AGCO had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $315,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,301.76. This trade represents a 12.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in AGCO by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,925,000 after acquiring an additional 61,009 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 109.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings raised AGCO from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $132.00 target price on AGCO in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Company Profile

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AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company’s product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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