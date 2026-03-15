JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Short Interest Down 21.6% in February

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,121 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the February 12th total of 6,531 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,396 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,396 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA JPUS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.39. The company has a market cap of $405.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.87. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $101.63 and a 52-week high of $137.48.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors. JPUS was launched on Sep 29, 2015 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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