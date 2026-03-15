Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Short Interest Update

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,052,626 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the February 12th total of 2,570,761 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,005 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 631,005 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $595,165.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,514,942.65. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $1,648,276. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rexford Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.47. The company had a trading volume of 786,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,944. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.02. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $143.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHK. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.64.

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Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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