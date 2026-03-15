Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:LEXI) Short Interest Update

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:LEXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 73,166 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the February 12th total of 92,802 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,615 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,615 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Stock Performance

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.46. 3,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,069. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $162.05 million, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

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Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.336 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 94.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.55%.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Company Profile

The Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (LEXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund whose exposure varies among asset classes depending on market conditions and fund advisers assessment of multiple factors. LEXI was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is issued by Alexis.

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