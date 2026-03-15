Short Interest in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Drops By 21.7%

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 40,021 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the February 12th total of 51,114 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,446 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 103,446 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,139. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.64. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $46.03.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMD. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

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