iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Short Interest Up 30.6% in February

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 364,920 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the February 12th total of 279,317 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,924 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,924 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.27. 868,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,329. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $25.76.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,198,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,516,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 428,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 53,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 393,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after buying an additional 224,974 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

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