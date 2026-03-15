Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) Short Interest Up 29.9% in February

Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 90,315 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the February 12th total of 69,500 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,279 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 116,279 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ranger Equity Bear ETF Stock Performance

Ranger Equity Bear ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,743. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of -1.14. Ranger Equity Bear ETF has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54.

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The AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (HDGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index. The fund is actively-managed fund that attempts to achieve positive returns by shorting US-listed companies believed to have low earnings quality or use aggressive accounting policies. HDGE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

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