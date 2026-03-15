Renasant Corp (RNST) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Renasant Corp (NYSE:RNST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Renasant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Renasant has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of RNST stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. 667,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,844. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Renasant has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Renasant ( NYSE:RNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $278.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 12.55%.

RNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

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Renasant Company Profile

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Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate?1-4 family mortgage; real estate?commercial mortgage; real estate?construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services.

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