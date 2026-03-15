MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 31st

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMT remained flat at $4.57 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,247. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $4.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71.

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MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

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MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE: MMT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income through investments in a diversified global portfolio of income-producing securities. Launched in 1987, the trust is managed by MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset manager with roots dating back to 1924. MFS Investment Management acts as the investment adviser and leverages its multi-asset research capabilities to build and monitor MMT’s portfolio on behalf of shareholders.

The trust’s principal investment activities encompass a broad range of fixed-income and equity-related instruments.

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