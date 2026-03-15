Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Calydon Capital

Calydon Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Calydon Capital’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 38,237 shares in the company, valued at $12,904,987.50. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Micron Technology from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $426.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $391.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $455.50. The company has a market capitalization of $479.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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