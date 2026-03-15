Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Calydon Capital

Calydon Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Calydon Capital’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.
More Micron Technology News
Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target to $500 and reiterated an Outperform rating, citing stronger-than-expected memory pricing as the driver behind the upgrade. Micron Technology price target boosted on stronger-than-expected memory pricing
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and reports say HBM capacity is effectively sold out for 2026 and DRAM/NAND pricing remains on a strong trajectory, supporting margin upside and near-term revenue visibility. Micron Technology: HBM Sold Out For 2026, Wall Street Is Still Underpricing
- Positive Sentiment: Street previews expect a “monster” Q2: consensus models show very large YoY revenue and EPS growth driven by AI memory demand and operating leverage, so investors are positioned for another beat. Micron Q2 Earnings Preview: Expect Another Monster Quarter
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms (Wolfe, Susquehanna and others) have raised targets (some as high as $500–$525), reinforcing momentum and giving investors fresh upside scenarios ahead of earnings. Micron (MU) Stock Surges as Wolfe Research Sets $500 Price Target Analysts Remain Positive on Micron Technology, Here’s Why?
- Neutral Sentiment: Several bullish write-ups highlight Micron’s valuation vs. peers (forward P/E and PEG), arguing the stock still looks cheap relative to growth — but those points are debateable and depend on how long pricing strength lasts. Micron: Dirt Cheap Before Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary stresses that Q3 guidance will be the key catalyst — strong quarter now is expected, but the company’s outlook and durability of pricing trends will determine whether the rally continues. Micron’s stock is rising. Here’s the big question heading into earnings.
- Negative Sentiment: Risks remain: memory is cyclical and investors warn of potential overinvestment by suppliers that could erode prices; recent short-term volatility and a pullback earlier this week show sentiment can reverse quickly if guidance disappoints. Micron (MU) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market
Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Micron Technology from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.41.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU
Micron Technology Stock Performance
Shares of MU opened at $426.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $391.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $455.50. The company has a market capitalization of $479.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Micron Technology Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
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