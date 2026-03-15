Candelo Capital Management LP Sells 16,068 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Candelo Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,068 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up approximately 2.0% of Candelo Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Candelo Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 54.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Wolfe Research cut Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $258.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.02. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $276.78.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 7.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $16,506,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,353,165.35. The trade was a 48.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 over the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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