International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Purchased by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $65,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 129.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $304.00 to $247.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More International Business Machines News

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $246.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.81 and a 200 day moving average of $284.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $214.50 and a twelve month high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.27%.

About International Business Machines

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International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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