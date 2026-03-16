Insider Selling: Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Insider Sells $87,247.38 in Stock

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Lockridge sold 5,379 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $87,247.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,538. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. Westwood Holdings Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $149.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.72.

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Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

Key Headlines Impacting Westwood Holdings Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1,277.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Westwood Holdings Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior insiders sold shares the same day — CEO Brian O. Casey sold 18,943 shares (~$307,255), reducing his stake by ~3.45%. Read More.

Multiple senior insiders sold shares the same day — CEO Brian O. Casey sold 18,943 shares (~$307,255), reducing his stake by ~3.45%. Read More. Negative Sentiment: President Fabian Gomez sold 6,223 shares (~$100,937), a ~4.83% cut to his holdings. Read More.

President Fabian Gomez sold 6,223 shares (~$100,937), a ~4.83% cut to his holdings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Other officers also sold: Adrian Helfert sold 10,772 shares (~$174,722, ~6.21% of his position) and Matthew Lockridge sold 5,379 shares (~$87,247, ~6.46% of his position). Read More. Read More.

Other officers also sold: Adrian Helfert sold 10,772 shares (~$174,722, ~6.21% of his position) and Matthew Lockridge sold 5,379 shares (~$87,247, ~6.46% of his position). Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Murray Forbes III sold 2,859 shares (~$46,373), a ~4.16% reduction to his stake. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Westwood Holdings Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Westwood Holdings Group

About Westwood Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc is an independent, publicly traded asset management firm founded in 1983 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company offers a range of investment advisory services tailored to institutional, retail, and high-net-worth clients. Westwood’s disciplined, value-oriented approach guides its research process across equity and fixed-income markets, with an emphasis on fundamental analysis and long-term risk management.

The firm’s product lineup includes U.S.

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