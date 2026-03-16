Insider Selling: Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Insider Sells $174,721.84 in Stock

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Helfert sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $174,721.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 162,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,821.22. The trade was a 6.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 1.7%

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. Westwood Holdings Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $149.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08.

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Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Westwood Holdings Group News Summary

Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior insiders sold shares the same day — CEO Brian O. Casey sold 18,943 shares (~$307,255), reducing his stake by ~3.45%. Read More.

Multiple senior insiders sold shares the same day — CEO Brian O. Casey sold 18,943 shares (~$307,255), reducing his stake by ~3.45%. Read More. Negative Sentiment: President Fabian Gomez sold 6,223 shares (~$100,937), a ~4.83% cut to his holdings. Read More.

President Fabian Gomez sold 6,223 shares (~$100,937), a ~4.83% cut to his holdings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Other officers also sold: Adrian Helfert sold 10,772 shares (~$174,722, ~6.21% of his position) and Matthew Lockridge sold 5,379 shares (~$87,247, ~6.46% of his position). Read More. Read More.

Other officers also sold: Adrian Helfert sold 10,772 shares (~$174,722, ~6.21% of his position) and Matthew Lockridge sold 5,379 shares (~$87,247, ~6.46% of his position). Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Murray Forbes III sold 2,859 shares (~$46,373), a ~4.16% reduction to his stake. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Westwood Holdings Group this week:

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Westwood Holdings Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter worth $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 1,277.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc is an independent, publicly traded asset management firm founded in 1983 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company offers a range of investment advisory services tailored to institutional, retail, and high-net-worth clients. Westwood’s disciplined, value-oriented approach guides its research process across equity and fixed-income markets, with an emphasis on fundamental analysis and long-term risk management.

The firm’s product lineup includes U.S.

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