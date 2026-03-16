Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Takes Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 77,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 48.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in British American Tobacco by 163.2% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

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British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE BTI opened at $59.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.41. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, November 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT’s core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

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