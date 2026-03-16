Lido Advisors LLC Has $42.93 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96,404 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $42,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 306.6% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $122.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $133.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

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