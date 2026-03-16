Jain Global LLC Invests $20.48 Million in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 43,769 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total transaction of $200,166.41. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,423.19. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,033.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 481,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,735,504. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,702. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $264.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.61, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.40. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $207.20 and a one year high of $682.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.11.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.65 million. HubSpot had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.47%.The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.20.

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About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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