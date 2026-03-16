Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 376.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,476,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956,695 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $79,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,525,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,688,000 after purchasing an additional 101,279 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,370,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,725,000 after buying an additional 74,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,392,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,793,000 after buying an additional 329,009 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%

SCHG stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

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