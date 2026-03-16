Lido Advisors LLC Sells 9,066 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $46,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $671,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 74,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $144.89 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $154.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities issued by those Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.