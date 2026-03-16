Short Interest in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Declines By 31.7%

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 693,003 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the February 12th total of 1,015,066 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,048,318 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,048,318 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPMO. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $116.18 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

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