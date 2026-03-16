Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Short Interest Update

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,511 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the February 12th total of 19,591 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,957 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 683,957 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Key Stories Impacting Invesco DB Oil Fund
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco DB Oil Fund this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Middle East conflict keeps export facilities at risk and oil prices climbing, reinforcing a bullish outlook for oil futures and ETFs that track them. Oil extends gains as Middle East conflict threatens export facilities
- Positive Sentiment: Brent crude rose to about $105.88 as Gulf shipping disruption continued into a third week — a direct tailwind for DBO’s crude-futures exposure. Oil price climbs as Iran war disrupts Gulf shipping for third week; UK set to support bill payers
- Positive Sentiment: Brent climbed above $100 as the Strait of Hormuz closure ripples through global markets — supportive for DBO given its linkage to front?month crude futures. Stock Market Today: Brent Crude Climbs Above $100, Dow Futures Edge Higher
- Positive Sentiment: WTI is testing a near-term pivot around $98.11 as Hormuz risk drives volatility and elevates the chance WTI reaches $100+, backing short-term gains for DBO. Oil News: WTI Crude Oil Tests $98.11 Pivot as Strait Risk Drives Volatility
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are discussing scenarios where WTI could spike toward $120 if supply disruptions persist — a bullish scenario for DBO but one with high volatility. Natural Gas and Oil Forecast: Will Hormuz Crisis Send WTI to $120?
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes equities may look cheap, but oil-driven risk is central to near-term market direction — supportive for commodity exposure but also creating cross-asset uncertainty. Has the Stock Selloff Ended? Wall Street Sees Value but Remains Focused on Oil Markets.
- Neutral Sentiment: Rising oil may keep the Fed from cutting rates as soon as expected, affecting broader risk appetite — a mixed influence on commodity ETFs versus equities. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Gold Market Faces Bearish Pressure if Oil Stays Above $100
- Negative Sentiment: Broader macro and trade tensions (tariffs, tighter financial conditions) could reduce risk-on flows into commodity ETFs and amplify volatility — a potential headwind after initial price jumps. Tariffs, Oil Shock, and US-Iran Tensions: Impact on the US Dollar, S&P 500, and Global Trade
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. strikes that leave Iranian energy infrastructure intact could limit how much farther prices spike, raising the risk of reversals if diplomatic or military dynamics change. The U.S. Has Attacked Iran’s Kharg Island. What It Could Mean for Oil Prices.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,045,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 564,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period.
Invesco DB Oil Fund Stock Performance
About Invesco DB Oil Fund
PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.
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