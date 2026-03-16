Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Short Interest Update

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,511 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the February 12th total of 19,591 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,957 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 683,957 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco DB Oil Fund

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,045,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 564,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Stock Performance

About Invesco DB Oil Fund

Shares of DBO opened at $20.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $341.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. Invesco DB Oil Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

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