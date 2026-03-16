Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF $FCOM

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,062,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,559 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF comprises 0.5% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $146,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 49,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

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Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock opened at $70.20 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $75.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.60.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

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