Lido Advisors LLC Sells 10,370 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $110,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $376.11 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $273.60 and a fifty-two week high of $397.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $390.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.54. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.