Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3,839.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,817 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 131.9% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 167 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $498,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,878.79. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $299,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,810.30. This represents a 20.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,066. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:EA opened at $199.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.15 and a 1-year high of $204.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.90, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.27.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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