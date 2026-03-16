Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

Golden Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 120.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Golden Entertainment to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.0%.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $27.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $723.12 million, a P/E ratio of -110.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.61 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. Equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc is a diversified gaming and hospitality company that operates in the casino, tavern-casino and slot route markets. The company’s core activities encompass the ownership and management of full-service resort casinos, a portfolio of branded neighborhood tavern-casinos and a large slot distribution network. Headquartered in Summerlin, Nevada, Golden Entertainment serves leisure and local gaming customers across multiple Western U.S. markets.

In its casino and tavern-casino segment, Golden Entertainment owns and operates properties such as Bronco Billy’s Casino & Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado, along with a collection of PT’s branded venues throughout Southern Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.