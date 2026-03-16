Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.
Golden Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 120.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Golden Entertainment to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.0%.
Golden Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $27.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $723.12 million, a P/E ratio of -110.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Golden Entertainment Company Profile
Golden Entertainment, Inc is a diversified gaming and hospitality company that operates in the casino, tavern-casino and slot route markets. The company’s core activities encompass the ownership and management of full-service resort casinos, a portfolio of branded neighborhood tavern-casinos and a large slot distribution network. Headquartered in Summerlin, Nevada, Golden Entertainment serves leisure and local gaming customers across multiple Western U.S. markets.
In its casino and tavern-casino segment, Golden Entertainment owns and operates properties such as Bronco Billy’s Casino & Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado, along with a collection of PT’s branded venues throughout Southern Nevada.
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