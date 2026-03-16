Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases 45,000 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $39,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,257.1% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 19.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 238.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE VNO opened at $25.92 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $453.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.23 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 49.99%.Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a self?administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado’s business model emphasizes long?term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company’s core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street?level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

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