Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN Shares Acquired by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,210 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

HMN stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Victor Fetter acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 22,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,537.16. The trade was a 18.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HMN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HMN

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

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