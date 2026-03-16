Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,529 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,926,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 30,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,952,626.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,203.20. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $51.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.66%.The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

View Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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