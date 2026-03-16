Lido Advisors LLC Has $369.31 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,788,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,284 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $369,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 117,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,235,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 522,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,969,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,168,000.

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iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $211.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.76. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $223.05. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

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