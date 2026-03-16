Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 750,000 American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. $AEXA

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AEXA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the third quarter worth $463,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the third quarter worth $509,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Exceptionalism Acquisition in the third quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Exceptionalism Acquisition in the third quarter worth $546,000.

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American Exceptionalism Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEXA opened at $11.12 on Monday. American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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About American Exceptionalism Acquisition

(Free Report)

We are led by Chamath Palihapitiya, the founder and Managing Partner of Social Capital. Like Social Capital, the company is formed to confront the world’s hardest problems. Although these problems have evolved over the past decade, our approach remains the same—with a dedication to first principles thinking, deep technological understanding and a willingness to be contrarian to consensus. — We intend to find companies that operate in sectors that we believe will be instrumental in maintaining U.S.

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