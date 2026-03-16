The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Short Interest Down 15.0% in February

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,629,515 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 12th total of 13,688,808 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,133,220 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,133,220 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

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Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,206. The trade was a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. The trade was a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boeing Trading Up 2.5%

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $15,413,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,021 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,485,294 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,401,847,000 after purchasing an additional 286,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,025,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,679,592,000 after purchasing an additional 533,753 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,224,752,000 after purchasing an additional 135,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,370,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $948,905,000 after purchasing an additional 138,469 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA opened at $209.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.17. The company has a market cap of $164.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.46 and a beta of 1.14. Boeing has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The company had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.41 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

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About Boeing

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Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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