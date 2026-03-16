Fayez Sarofim & Co Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,406,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,403 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $201,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 52.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,235,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,132 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 173,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

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Merck & Co., Inc. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $115.61 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.150 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CMO Chirfi Guindo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $2,437,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 80,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,356.20. The trade was a 19.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 41,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,023,261.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 90,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,787,865.12. The trade was a 31.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 320,176 shares of company stock worth $38,281,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

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About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

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