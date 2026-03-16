Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,155 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VYM stock opened at $148.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.