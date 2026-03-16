Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is Coatue Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,643,050 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 710,653 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.9% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,404,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 83,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,339,651.75. The trade was a 6.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $395.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $427.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.81. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 39.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microsoft from $660.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $450.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $625.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $667.00 to $588.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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