Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,494 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 379.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

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Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $450.21 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $472.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.22. The stock has a market cap of $187.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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