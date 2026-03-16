Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 18,080 Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RAL. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralliant during the second quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Ralliant during the third quarter worth $29,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ralliant in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Ralliant in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ralliant

In other Ralliant news, SVP Karen M. Bick sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $246,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 46,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,020. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amir A. Kazmi acquired 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,942.15. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 39,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,979.73. This trade represents a 6.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,145 shares of company stock valued at $332,233 in the last three months.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RAL. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ralliant from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Ralliant from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Vertical Research raised Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Ralliant from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralliant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

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Ralliant Stock Performance

NYSE RAL opened at $42.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.76. Ralliant Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $57.02.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.04 million. Ralliant’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Ralliant Profile

(Free Report)

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

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