Calydon Capital Sells 4,425 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Calydon Capital lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Calydon Capital’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $193.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $315.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,392 shares of company stock worth $33,120,933. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.