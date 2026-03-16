Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,989,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,677,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,268,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,375,000 after purchasing an additional 613,866 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,408,828,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,177,000 after buying an additional 1,494,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

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GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE stock opened at $299.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.76. The company has a market capitalization of $313.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace News Summary

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About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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